THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 situation: S'pore on knife-edge, says Wong

Singapore is on a knife-edge, and the country's Covid-19 community case numbers can go either way over the next few weeks, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday, as he urged people to continue observing safety measures and get vaccinated. His comments came amid a worrying increase in cases here.

28,000 people tested to find cases in TTSH cluster

Close to 28,000 people have been tested in the effort to detect cases linked to the Covid-19 cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament yesterday. He also outlined how efforts had been made to contain and isolate the infections at TTSH so that they do not spread to the larger community.



The Changi Chapel and Museum features 114 items, of which 82 are new. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



SINGAPORE

Ordinary items tell the story of POWs in Changi

The Changi Chapel and Museum has always been a sort of off-the-beaten-path museum, quietly remembering the suffering of prisoners of war held in the area during World War II. It exhibits seemingly mundane items: watches, mess tins, brushes and diaries. Yet, the stories they tell can be unexpected and compelling. The revamped museum reopens to the public next Wednesday.

WORLD

Virus variant from India of global concern: WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that the coronavirus variant first identified in India late last year is being classified as a variant of global concern, with some studies showing it spreads more easily. The B1617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of global concern and requiring heightened tracking and analysis.

SPORT

Gym owners perplexed by new Covid-19 guidelines

A perceived lack of clarity on the new Covid-19 guidelines imposed on indoor gyms and fitness facilities has left the fraternity confused. However, owners of these facilities have been given a shot in the arm with news of the Sports Resilience Package, though they see it as a stop-gap measure.



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



BUSINESS

Condo resale volume soars to 11-year high in April

The private housing resale market remained robust, with the number of condominium units changing hands last month hitting an 11-year high as prices rose 1.5 per cent from the previous month. Resale volume last month jumped 7.9 per cent to an estimated 1,993 units from 1,847 units in March, the highest monthly volume since April 2010.