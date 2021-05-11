THE BIG STORY

Quality media essential to S'pore's interests: Iswaran

A high-quality and respected media with Singaporean journalists who are keenly attuned to the country's unique circumstances and who report news objectively for Singaporeans is essential to "the fabric of the nation", Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said in Parliament yesterday.

Building firms can get relief for foreign labour costs

Construction firms here will soon be able to seek relief for higher foreign manpower costs from their contract partners if their workers' salaries have been affected as a result of Covid-19-related measures. This will be done through an amendment to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

WORLD

Violence erupts at mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as Israel marked Jerusalem Day - the annual celebration of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Al-Aqsa has been a focal point of violence in Jerusalem throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

100 days after coup, unrest in Myanmar still palpable

Today marks 100 days since the Myanmar military made its lightning power grab on Feb 1, ousting and detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The period has seen Myanmar plunge into chaos as the army struggles to control widespread opposition to its rule. Around 780 civilians have reportedly been killed.

SINGAPORE

NParks using old tech in new ways to maintain trees

There are about seven million trees here and at least another million will be added by 2030, thanks to the National Parks Board's (NParks) OneMillionTrees movement. With the tree population's growth adding to arborists' workload, new ways of using old technology have emerged to ease the physical burden of tree inspections.

BUSINESS

SBF: S'pore cannot close doors to foreign workers

Singapore cannot afford to close its borders completely to foreign workers as its economy will be affected, warned the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). Without access to sufficient manpower, there will also be a "serious impact" on businesses and the livelihoods of Singaporeans, it said.