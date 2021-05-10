THE BIG STORY

S'pore enters first week of tighter workplace measures

More than 12,000 people currently on stay-home notice have begun an additional week of self-isolation - the immediate impact of stricter border measures as Singapore tightens up amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Quieter streets and a reduced rush-hour crowd are also expected as more workers will work from home starting today.

China's rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean

Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean yesterday, with most of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit and drawing criticism from the United States over a lack of transparency.

LIFE

Everything you need to know about the DSA scheme

With the new Primary School Leaving Examination scoring system starting this year, more parents are considering the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme.

The Straits Times takes a look at what you need to know about the scheme including who can and should apply, if the Covid-19 situation will affect the selection process, and if it is getting more competitive.

SINGAPORE

More falling prey to online sellers of counterfeit goods

On the back of alarming reports that fake Covid-19 vaccines made with chalk, wallboard and even pesticide are being peddled online, the Consumers Association of Singapore said that a rising number of shoppers here have fallen prey to counterfeit goods being passed off as the real deal on e-commerce platforms.

SCIENCE

Singapore a hub in region for malaria research

Singapore is a regional hub for malaria research and innovation. A team of scientists has been working to decode the complex parasites that cause infections, to pave the way for new drugs against the bug. Covid-19 has put a spotlight on zoonotic diseases, and Singapore has wild macaques deep in the forests that carry malaria parasites.

BUSINESS

Terence Loh named in suit as third-party defendant

Novena Global Healthcare co-founder Terence Loh is entangled in yet another legal battle while he tries to devise a repayment plan for $70 million in bank debt. He has been named as a third-party defendant by former business partner Lynn Yeow in a lawsuit.