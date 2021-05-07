Must - reads

THE BIG STORY

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) intends to transfer its media business to a not-for-profit company as part of a strategic review. SPH will capitalise the new company with a cash injection of $80 million along with $30 million worth of SPH shares and SPH Reit units, and SPH's stakes in four of its digital media investments.

Sports activities will be limited to groups of five from tomorrow to May 30 as part of a host of measures designed to curb the resurgence of Covid-19 community cases, said Sport Singapore yesterday. Among other moves, indoor gyms and indoor fitness facilities will be closed, as will wading and play pools at ActiveSG facilities.

WORLD





Student doc in India faces life-and-death decisions

Student doctor Rohan Aggarwal, 26, has been recruited to fight Covid-19 in India as its healthcare system teeters on the verge of collapse amid a brutal second wave. He is forced to make life-and-death decisions when patients come to him, gasping for breath and their families begging for mercy, at the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi.

SINGAPORE

Pre-school children from low-income homes will get more educational and healthcare support via a programme that will get $3.38 million in funding from the Temasek Foundation. The scheme aims to reduce the barriers to pre-school enrolment and support sustained enrolment.

BUSINESS





21 million-dollar HDB resale flats sold in April

The Housing Board resale market remained robust last month as 21 million-dollar flats changed hands and overall resale prices rose for the 10th straight month. Experts said the return to phase two restrictions will help underpin demand. Resale prices climbed 1.2 per cent last month compared with March.

SPORT

Manchester City may be favourites, but Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is confident the Blues can beat their fellow English Premier League side in the Champions League final on May 29 in Istanbul. Goals by Timo Werner and Mason Mount (right) gave Chelsea a 2-0 second-leg and 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.