THE BIG STORY

Singapore prepares for tightening of virus curbs

Singapore is gearing up for a temporary disruption to its reopening plans, as it raises its defences following the worst spate of community coronavirus infections in close to a year. Pre-schools will impose curbs on parents entering their premises, and restaurants are scrambling to rearrange Mother's Day bookings.

WORLD

India's virus toll forecast to hit one million by end-July

The Covid-19 wave that plunged India into the world's biggest health crisis has the potential to worsen in the coming weeks, with some research models projecting that the death toll could more than double from current levels. A model from an institute at the University of Washington forecast 1,018,879 deaths by the end of July.

SINGAPORE

National Parks Board's landscape award goes to parks for first time

A total of 27 parks and developments in Singapore have been recognised for good landscape design and management under an enhanced certification scheme by the National Parks Board. It was extended to include parks under a new category last year.

The 12 parks that were recognised for the first time were judged based on factors such as environmental sustainability.

SINGAPORE

5 years' jail for woman who injected son with insulin

A woman who was raped by her brother when she was a child hurt her own son because she felt that the boy resembled her attacker. In 2019, she injected the boy, then seven, with insulin on at least 13 occasions. She was sentenced to five years' jail after she pleaded guilty to causing hurt to the boy by using a poison.

OPINION

Future of precarious world is in the hands of the young

The world is becoming an increasingly volatile and dangerous place. But it need not be all doom and gloom. A new enlightenment is always possible, and it is in the hands of the younger generation to take charge of the future and mould societies to do the right thing, says United States bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

LIFE

Presenting the managers behind the musicians

Everyone sees the singer in the spotlight, but few notice the manager standing in the wings. The Straits Times delves into the artiste-manager relationships that underpin four home-grown acts, including rapper Yung Raja and his manager and producer Ezekiel Keran.