THE BIG STORY

Public, private hospitals here raise their capacity

Hospitals here are increasing their capacity to make sure that patients requiring medical care will continue to be attended to, as Tan Tock Seng Hospital dials down its load. The Ministry of Health said that it has worked with the public and private hospitals here to manage their load and raise their capacity to care for patients.

WORLD

S'pore firm in legal tussle with Suharto's children

A Singaporean firm is suing the children of former Indonesian president Suharto, seeking millions in compensation as well as land in a case thought to have hastened the loss of one of the clan's prized businesses. But just weeks after the suit was lodged in March, the government seized control of the business, citing unpaid taxes.

THE BIG STORY

Total Covid-19 cases in India near 20 million

India yesterday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day to take the country's overall caseload to just shy of 20 million, as scientists predicted a peak in infections in the coming days. But the Health Ministry offered a glimmer of hope, reporting that positive cases relative to the number of tests conducted fell yesterday for the first time since at least April 15.

WORLD

US presents new N. Korea strategy at G-7 meeting

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday opened the Group of Seven's (G-7) first in-person talks in two years by presenting Washington's fresh approach on North Korea, which has already denounced it. This comes days after US President Joe Biden completed a review on North Korea policy.

BUSINESS

Nelson Loh's three Sentosa Cove homes put up for sale

Three Sentosa Cove homes co-owned by Novena Global Healthcare co-founder Nelson Loh, one of two cousins who last year made an audacious bid to buy Newcastle United Football Club, have been put on the market. A fourth property that he co-owns, also located in Sentosa, was recently sold at a loss.

SINGAPORE

Teen accused of sending threats to EPL footballer

A Singaporean teenager has been charged in court after allegedly threatening to kill French footballer Neal Maupay, who plays for Brighton in the English Premier League (EPL). The court yesterday heard that Derek Ng De Ren, now 19, is also accused of threatening to kill the player's family.