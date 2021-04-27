THE BIG STORY

Singapore-HK air travel bubble to start on May 26

The much-anticipated air travel bubble to allow quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong is set to take off on May 26 - six months after its initial planned launch. The bubble will have a cautious start, with only one flight a day in each direction, capped at 200 passengers on each flight for the first two weeks.

S'pore residents coping with Covid-19 better: Study

Over the past year, Singapore residents have better learnt to cope with the pandemic on various fronts, even as many remain cautious over their livelihoods, the Institute of Policy Studies has found. And societal trust has played a key role in helping the country adapt to the new normal, researchers said.

WORLD

Asean consensus denounced by protesters

Key parties in Myanmar's anti-coup movement that have been coordinating strikes throughout the country yesterday denounced the five-point consensus reached during the recent special Asean summit, saying that it was not in line with people's wishes.

SINGAPORE

MOM starts scheme to check on maids' welfare

Maids here are receiving more support to ensure employers are treating them right, in the form of house visits by officers - appointed by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) - who will check in on them. Under the new initiative, which started on April 5, officers visit maids and employers at their homes.

SPORT

Kiria the second S'porean fencer to qualify for Games

It was double the joy after Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman became the second Singaporean fencer in two days to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. She topped the women's epee yesterday at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament in Uzbekistan, a day after Amita Berthier made it in the women's foil event.

LIFE

Mediacorp to part ways with actor Shane Pow

Broadcaster Mediacorp is terminating its contract with 29-year-old actor Shane Pow, who was charged last Thursday with drink driving. In a statement yesterday, Mediacorp said Pow had kept it in the dark, and that it did not condone "any behaviour that runs afoul of the law".