Construction under way on sewerage tunnel system

A major project that will free up space on land by moving facilities for treating used water underground is under way, with about a quarter of the 100km conveyance system completed so far. It is scheduled for completion by 2025, and will be one of the nationally significant infrastructure projects eligible for financing through borrowing.

Global centre for maritime sector to be set up in S'pore

A global centre where those in the maritime industry can coordinate with one another, research and make reducing shipping emissions a reality will be set up in Singapore. The Straits Times understands that there are two possible sites for the project - either the 5.2ha former Pasir Panjang Power Station plot or the 1.55ha Marina South field.

Australia-NZ travel bubble gets off to emotional start

Families reunited in emotional scenes yesterday as Australia and New Zealand launched a quarantine-free travel bubble that opened the border almost 400 days after its pandemic-enforced closure.

The bubble, which followed months of negotiations, was hailed as a major milestone in restarting a global travel industry that has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nasa's Ingenuity takes off, lands successfully on Mars

Ingenuity, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (Nasa) miniature robot helicopter, performed a successful take-off and landing on Mars early yesterday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, the United States space agency said.

Mosques, police on alert for threats during Ramadan

As Muslims mark the ongoing fasting month of Ramadan, mosques have increased their focus on detecting potential threats to their buildings and worshippers. The police have also continued patrols at places of worship, which they recently stepped up for the Easter weekend of April 2 to 4.

Coupang looking to hire senior execs in Singapore

E-commerce giant Coupang, which has been called South Korea's Amazon, is looking to hire senior executives here, as part of its first foray overseas. The company's LinkedIn page shows recently listed job openings for roles such as head of operations, head of retail and head of logistics in Singapore.