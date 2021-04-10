Must - reads

THE BIG STORY

The pandemic has not only affected hiring trends here but also changed the nature of the jobs on offer. About 35 per cent of job vacancies last year involved work that could be done remotely, largely for professional, manager, executive and technician roles, according to a report released by the Ministry of Manpower.

THE BIG STORY

About 62,000 e-mails from the public, businesses and customers of local security firm Certis, some containing NRIC and credit card numbers, may have been accessed by cyber criminals. The Personal Data Protection Commission said it is investigating the matter. The incident is the second reported recent data breach in a week.

SPORT

Hougang United's fine start to the Singapore Premier League season has not gone unnoticed, with the Cheetahs bagging two awards - for Tomoyuki Doi and Clement Teo - as player and coach of the month for March, respectively.

The monthly winners will receive a trophy and a cash award.

SINGAPORE

A year-long series of health and wellness activities featuring mass workouts across different locations has started in Marina Bay. All the events are free to members of the public, who can choose from 14 different activities each week. Participants will need to register online and can go for as many activities as they want.

BUSINESS

DBS Group Holdings is poised to trim office space in Singapore, the latest bank to pare its footprint in the city-state during the Covid-19 pandemic. South-east Asia's largest bank plans to surrender about 2½ floors, or 75,000 sq ft, in Tower 3 of the Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC), according to sources.

LIFE



PHOTO: KAY NGEE TAN ARCHITECTS



Is Atbara (left) Singapore's oldest black and white house? Architectural historians set the record straight about the 123-year-old bungalow - which has been hailed in newspaper reports and even in Google's search engine as the Republic's oldest black and white house - with an emphatic "no".

