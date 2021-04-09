THE BIG STORY

Heng Swee Keat steps aside as leader of 4G ministers

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has decided to step aside as leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) team, and pave the way for a younger person with a longer runway to lead the country when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong retires. The pandemic's long-term challenges were among the reasons he cited.

2,500 to attend pilot trade show at MBS in June

About 2,500 in-person business visitors, delegates and exhibitors will gather for a trade show at Marina Bay Sands from June 30, in the largest such pilot since the Covid-19 outbreak. The exhibition space will be divided into four zones, with four rotating groups comprising 50 people each, spending about 30 minutes in each zone.

SPORT

Thrills and spills at One C'ship's American prime-time TV event

One Championship's big foray into the North American market produced shock moments for fans yesterday as the One on TNT 1 event saw former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Demetrious Johnson knocked out by One's flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes. Ex-UFC fighter Eddie Alvarez was then disqualified in the lightweight bout against Iuri Lapicus.

WORLD

AstraZeneca worries may hinder vaccination drives

Growing worries that AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine causes rare blood clots could hinder immunisation campaigns around the world, though regulators have said its benefits outweigh the risks. Many regions are turning their attention to shots from other developers, but demand for doses is still far outstripping supply.

BUSINESS

HDB resale prices rise for ninth straight month

The hot streak continues for Housing Board flats, with resale prices up again last month - the ninth straight month of increase - and the all-time high now within touching distance. Improving market sentiment amid easing restrictions and delays in Build-To-Order flats were among reasons for the rise in prices.

LIFE

Pandemic beauty aids and habits here to stay

Last year's circuit breaker affected the lives of many people, including beauty lovers. New concerns emerged, and so did beauty routines and products, which later became part of the new normal. The Straits Times takes a look at the beauty products that are here to stay.