THE BIG STORY

Socialising less, working more since circuit breaker

People in Singapore have been socialising less and working more since the circuit breaker last year, according to a poll. It found that 61 per cent of the 1,000 respondents said they now socialise less frequently with those outside their immediate family than before the restrictions were put in place last April.

OPINION

Biden's stimulus plans may have painful side effects

Less than a month after the passage of the American Rescue Plan, US President Joe Biden has announced an infrastructure package. On balance, the stimulus plans would be a welcome shot in the arm for Asia and the global economy, but some of its second-round side effects could be painful, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

WORLD

Indonesia continues push to reopen tourism industry

Indonesia is pressing ahead with plans to slowly reopen its tourism industry, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said. Indonesian officials are in active discussions with their counterparts in Singapore to allow limited travel to Indonesia. Other countries that may let their countrymen travel to Indonesia include China, the Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine, Mr Sandiaga added.

WORLD

Officials figure out what led to Taiwan train crash

The truck that caused the recent train crash in Taiwan was on the track for just over a minute before it was struck, officials said yesterday, adding that the train operator had done all he could to prevent the crash. The findings were disclosed after investigators attempted to reconstruct the moments that led up to last Friday's tragedy.

SINGAPORE

Pandemic boosted use of existing tech, says Vivian

There are silver linings in the tragedy of the pandemic, such as how the outbreak has boosted the use of existing technologies, said Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan. He was speaking at a panel discussion during a virtual summit organised by the World Economic Forum.

BUSINESS

Crypto market in S'pore remains small: Tharman

The size of the crypto market here remains small, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said. The combined peak daily trading volume of three major Singapore dollar-quoted cryptocurrencies was 2 per cent of the average daily trading volume of securities on the Singapore Exchange last year, he added.