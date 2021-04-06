THE BIG STORY

Those below 45 can book slots for jabs from June

Residents aged below 45 are set to receive invitations to book their slots for Covid-19 vaccination from June, as Singapore makes steady progress in its inoculation drive. This estimated timeline is based on the current schedule for the vaccine roll-out, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament yesterday.

Two in SCDF ragging case to face more serious charges

Two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) commanders, convicted of reduced charges over a 2018 ragging incident where a full-time national serviceman died, will face their original, more serious charges, following a decision by the High Court. Three other SCDF regulars have been convicted and sentenced in relation to the death.

WORLD

Brunei backs Asean leaders' summit on Myanmar unrest

Asean chairman Brunei yesterday threw its support behind a regional leaders' meeting to discuss developments in Myanmar, and said it has asked officials to prepare for a meeting in Jakarta. Myanmar has been in crisis since a Feb 1 military coup. In a joint statement with Malaysia, Brunei said both countries have asked their ministers and senior officials to undertake "necessary preparations for the meeting that will be held at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta".

WORLD

Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link facing delays again

Five years after its launch, Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link is facing delays again as Selangor disagrees with the proposed alignment of the 665km project to connect ports on both coasts of the peninsula. The Chinese-backed project was announced in 2016 but came under fire due to its price tag and unfavourable financing.

SINGAPORE

Stingray here docile unless disturbed, experts say

Stingray sightings are common in the waters around Singapore and the marine animals are known to be docile unless disturbed, experts said in response to reports of two recent incidents at Sentosa. A Sentosa Development Corporation spokesman confirmed that beach patrol responded to two beachgoers who had reported marine stings.

BUSINESS

Retail sales in Feb get CNY boost, grow 5.2%

Singapore's retail sales snapped a 24-month-long year-on-year slide in February, thanks to Chinese New Year (CNY) spending and the low base effect of pandemic-hit 2020. Retail sales grew by 5.2 per cent year on year, a reversal of the 6.1 per cent decline recorded in January.