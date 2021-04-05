THE BIG STORY

Over 9,600 fines issued for breaches of Covid-19 rules

More than 9,600 fines have been issued to individuals and firms for failing to adhere to Covid-19 rules in the past year, with the authorities warning that there will be no let-up in enforcement. The latest enforcement figures were released as Singapore marks on Wednesday one year since the start of the circuit breaker period.

THE BIG STORY

Dashboard camera of truck in Taiwan train crash found

The Taiwanese authorities have located what is believed to be the dashboard camera of the truck that caused a deadly train accident in Hualien County, the Deputy Transportation Minister said yesterday as the government faces mounting scrutiny over railway safety measures that could have prevented the crash.

WORLD

Over 3 million people get vaccine jabs daily in US

For the first time, more than three million people, on average, are receiving a Covid-19 vaccine each day in the United States, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. A growing percentage of the US population has received at least one dose, as more states expand eligibility and production ramps up.

BUSINESS

Firms snap up temperature screeners with govt grants

Facial recognition temperature screeners (above) have become a common sight in malls and office lobbies. They cost between $2,000 and $5,000 each, but companies are grabbing them, tapping government grants designed to get small and medium-sized enterprises to embrace digital solutions for work.

SPORT

Chinese team wins major e-sports event in S'pore

Chinese team Invictus Gaming battled back from 2-0 down to beat North American side Evil Geniuses 3-2 in yesterday's grand final of the One Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major. The US$500,000 (S$670,000) event was the second major e-sports tournament to take place in Singapore this year.

LIFE

Ways to help kids adjust as parents return to office

Many parents are set to return to the office at least a few times a week, in line with government guidelines to shift towards a hybrid mode of work. To get young children ready for such a change, try pretend-play of "going to work" with children and introduce them to different types of jobs, an expert said.