THE BIG STORY

Prices of private homes and HDB resale flats rise

The housing market turned in a robust performance in the first quarter of the year, with prices of both private homes and Housing Board resale flats climbing smartly. The sharp and continued rise in home prices has revived talk on whether property curbs may be around the corner to cool the private residential market.

OPINION

S'poreans need paranoia and confidence to thrive

In times of turmoil, how does one cope when things are uncertain and unpredictable? What kind of mental posture can help one navigate such terrain? Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says that Singaporeans need the immigrant child's paranoid drive and the confidence of the trust fund child to thrive in an uncertain world.



People paying respects to their ancestors at Mandai Columbarium yesterday. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



THE BIG STORY

Some visiting columbaria on off-peak days for Qing Ming

Some families are heeding the advice to visit columbaria on off-peak days during the Qing Ming Festival. The Chinese tomb-sweeping festival falls on Sunday, with crowds expected to peak this long weekend and the two weekends after. In an earlier advisory, the National Environment Agency urged visitors to check the real-time traffic updates on its website before visiting.

SINGAPORE

19 firms bid to install EV chargers at 200 carparks

A public tender for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points at 200 public carparks here has drawn 19 bidders, reflecting a growing interest among businesses to cash in on the Government's EV push. Among those that submitted bids were familiar names such as ComfortDelGro, Shell, SP Mobility and ST Engineering.

LIFE

More local celebs jump on beauty bandwagon

Local actor Lawrence Wong is among the latest stars to throw their hat into the ring of celebrity-and influencer-founded beauty brands. More local stars have jumped on the beauty bandwagon in recent years. For instance, Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan launched skincare label Zyu with his fiancee in end-2019.



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



BUSINESS

New digital plan to help food manufacturing sector

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling yesterday announced the launch of a new industry digital plan to help firms in the food manufacturing industry develop digital capabilities and improve their processes. Around 1,000 food manufacturers and more than 50,000 workers in the industry will benefit from it.