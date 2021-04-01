THE BIG STORY

A wage subsidy scheme launched in September has spurred many companies to hire more locals, including mature workers. Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that, in all, some 27,000 local employers hired about 130,000 locals with the support of the Jobs Growth Incentive in the scheme's first three months.

THE BIG STORY

China has called on the World Health Organisation to take the lead in respecting scientists' conclusions, a day after the findings of a mission to study Covid-19's origins were faulted by the body's chief. "We need to respect science and respect the opinions and the conclusions reached by scientists," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

WORLD

Malaysian police have arrested 68 people believed to be linked to a Hong Kong crime boss, seized luxury vehicles and frozen bank accounts with a total value of RM13.1 million (S$4.3 million) in a series of raids last week.

Police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said the raids targeted a Malaysian fugitive businessman who is said to have ties to the convicted Hong Kong triad boss.

WORLD

Myanmar protesters hope to count on some of the country's ethnic armed groups to attack the military regime to spread its forces thin. On the question of whether Myanmar is slipping into civil war, analysts say ethnic armed groups would have to overcome decades of distrust to form a coalition that can challenge the military's supremacy.

SINGAPORE

The electricity tariff for just over half of households in Singapore will rise by 8.6 per cent in the second quarter of this year, as compared with the previous quarter, said SP group. This is mainly due to the higher cost of fuel for producing electricity by the power generation companies, it added.

OPINION

The massive maritime traffic jam caused by container vessel Ever Given's misadventure in the Suez Canal has highlighted that routes via the North Pole can be attractive alternatives. Associate editor Ravi Velloor says such a shift to the north carries strategic and commercial implications for South-east Asia.