New integrated hospital to be built in Bedok

Residents in the east of Singapore will be served by a new integrated hospital located next to Bedok North MRT station when it opens around 2030. The new hospital is meant to ease the load on Changi General Hospital and complement other initiatives to provide good medical care for the country's growing silver population.

US election officials refute Trump on 'deleted votes'

Hours after US President Donald Trump repeated a baseless report that a voting machine system "deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide", he was contradicted by a group of federal, state and local election officials. They issued a statement declaring that "there is no evidence" any voting systems were compromised.



Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary taking a wefie with (from left) LTA chief executive Ng Lang, Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung, JTC CEO Tan Boon Khai and LTA deputy CEO Chua Chong Kheng at the tunnel boring machine breakthrough in Punggol yesterday. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Punggol Coast MRT station to be ready by 2024

The upcoming Punggol Coast MRT station will be ready by 2024, with about 40 per cent of construction work completed as at yesterday.

The new station had initially been slated for completion in 2023, but this has been delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

When open, the station will connect commuters to the still-developing Punggol Digital District.



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



CNB seizes largest haul of heroin in nearly 20 years

In its largest heroin bust in 19 years, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized about 14.15kg of the drug in an operation that also saw officers haul in a significant cache of other drugs. The total amount seized is estimated to be worth close to $2 million. Three men and two women, aged between 29 and 55, were arrested.

New pass a response to global race for tech talent

To attract top foreign tech talent, Singapore is launching a new work pass next year called Tech.Pass, and applications for it will start in January. A global race for top tech talent is on and competition is stiff. With the pass, Singapore now ranks among countries that have introduced special visas to woo such global tech talent.

OPINION

US election was a crash course in politics

One lesson can be drawn from the recent United States presidential election: National leaders have a duty to unite the people they lead in the face of forces that threaten to pull them apart. Only then can their societies stay strong and make progress, says Lydia Lim.