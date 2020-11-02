THE BIG STORY

New schemes to help small firms with debt

Help is at hand for small firms in financial distress due to Covid-19. One scheme will assist partnerships or sole proprietors to restructure their unsecured debt. Another will help small and medium-sized enterprises work out their credit facilities across multiple banks and finance companies all at once.

THE BIG STORY

New tool to help conserve modern heritage buildings

The question of whether "modern, post-65 heritage" buildings are worthy of conserving may soon be more objectively answered with a new assessment tool that is being developed by a team from the National University of Singapore's Centre for Sustainable Asian Cities. The project will also determine the qualities structures should possess to warrant state protection.

WORLD

Shenzhen manufacturers benefit from pandemic

Despite signs of a Chinese economic recovery, there are concerns about the sustainability of the growth, given the weak international demand amid a global recession, as well as lingering effects of the trade war between China and the United States. In Shenzhen's technology and manufacturing-driven economy, however, companies making medical equipment have benefited from the pandemic.

OPINION

Why American voters are key to US-China relations

Chinese views on the United States have changed under the Trump administration and may do so again after the US elections. In the first of a new column that examines the various facets of US-China rivalry, China correspondent Danson Cheong looks at why American voters are key to ties between the two superpowers.

SINGAPORE

How external factors affect COE prices

Why are certificate of entitlement (COE) prices trending at such high levels when the country is experiencing a recession? The short answer is that COE prices are influenced by supply and demand. The longer answer, however, involves looking at how much bearing external factors have had on COE prices over the years.

SPORT

Quah sets 2nd national short-course record

Quah Ting Wen (above) has clocked her second short-course national record in a week with a 25.35sec swim to place second in the women's 50m butterfly at the International Swimming League in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday. She had rewritten the short-course 50m freestyle mark at the same meet last Monday.