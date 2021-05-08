Muslims urged to stay resilient to curb spread of Covid-19

Muslims at yesterday's Friday prayers - before tightened measures kick in today - were reminded to stay resilient to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"This is a reminder for us that as long as the global situation remains unstable, we are still not immune to this pandemic," said the Friday sermon prepared by the Office of the Mufti - the highest Islamic authority here - and delivered at all mosques nationwide.

The sermon said that the new measures and reduced capacity at mosques are meant to protect the community from the virus.

"If we are not successful in getting a slot to pray Friday prayers in the mosque, then perform our prayers in our homes or wherever we might be," it said.

To tackle the recent rise in community cases, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 announced on Tuesday that pre-event testing will be required if there are more than 100 attendees in religious worship at any one time.

From today, the number of congregants allowed at mosques for each congregational prayer session is reduced to 100 people, down from 250 previously, and the 100 must be in two zones of 50 people each.

This will apply to daily congregational prayers, Friday prayers, the special terawih and qiyamullail prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan, and the Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers next Thursday.

Most worshippers The Straits Times spoke to were upset about the tightened measures affecting mosques, but understood why they were needed.

Mr Muhammad Shahrul Amir Abdul Hamid, 25, was among the many worshippers who lined up almost 20 minutes before Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Ang Mo Kio opened its doors for Friday prayers yesterday.

"I think it is something we can't avoid. It is better to take extra precautions to be safer right now," said Mr Shahrul, who does 3D printing in the electronics industry.

Another congregant, information technology systems analyst Abdul Jabbar, said that people who prefer praying in mosques because of the spiritual environment will need to consider praying at home.

"Praying at home at this time will contribute to the safety of the community. We are in a pandemic now and we must support the Government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus," said the 30-year-old.

Some felt that the tightened measures at mosques were unnecessary.

Polytechnic student Nazely Irfandy, 17, said: "People in mosques practise social distancing, and the staff are very strict when enforcing it. They also sanitise the mosques often. I don't think there is much to worry about."

But retired civil draftsman Mohamed Salleh Aziz, 71, who attended Friday prayers at Muhajirin Mosque in Braddell, is thankful that the current situation is not as bad as during the circuit breaker period last year.

He said: "The new measures will affect the whole community, not just Muslims. I think we should be thankful that we can visit mosques this year and do some visiting for Hari Raya."

Mr Salleh said he would try to book a slot for Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers next week despite the fewer slots available.

Al-Muttaqin Mosque's executive chairman Mohd Fairus Abd Manaf said the mosque is prepared for the tightened regulations. He said that the number of staff and volunteers needed to support congregational prayers will drop from about 20 to 10, and ongoing efforts like disinfecting common touch points in the mosque compound will be strengthened.

"I think all mosques are doing their part in protecting the community. Sharing the limited spaces and safeguarding the community are in line with the spirit of Ramadan," he said.