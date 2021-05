SINGAPORE - On top of buying festive clothing and preparing delicacies like pineapple tarts, ketupat and rendang for Hari Raya next Thursday (May 13), Mr Muhd Amirul Hakim Mohamad Helmy's family is creating a roster for the customary household visits.

The 20-year-old part-time restaurant worker said his relatives will take turns to visit one another, in keeping with Singapore's Covid-19 safety regulations.