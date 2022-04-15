Muslims break fast with President Halimah in person

ALL TOGETHER AGAIN

As Covid-19 restrictions are eased, religious communities are cautiously opening up and returning to communal traditions as they mark significant events in the year.

Community partners, diplomats and some Muslim leaders broke their fast together yesterday in the first in-person communal break fast event in two years, alongside President Halimah Yacob, who was the guest of honour.

During the last two years, the annual Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) Buka Puasa event was held virtually due to safe management measures.

Guests at the Singapore Islamic Hub watched students from Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah put up a pre-recorded performance and skit while waiting for the call to prayer that signified the breaking of fast.

At 7.12pm, everyone tucked into bento boxes of nasi briyani, with friendly murmurs of small talk between bites.

In her address at the event, Madam Halimah said the Muslim community has displayed tremendous resilience and patience throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "With the easing of restrictions, more people in the community will now be able to participate in congregational prayers and religious activities in our mosques.

"These developments are no doubt welcomed by many who look forward to activities such as the nightly 'tarawih' prayers during Ramadan."

She commended religious institutions in Singapore for seizing opportunities to better serve the community, highlighting Muis' SalamSG Movement, which was launched this year.

Chief executive of Muis Kadir Maideen said the relaxed safety curbs have made this year's Ramadan more upbeat and joyous, with more people being able to perform daily congregational prayers together.

Mr Kadir said the community also stepped up their Zakat contributions last year, with Muis' monthly Zakat assistance now benefiting 7,800 households, an increase of 19 per cent from 2020.

He said that $28.7 million in total was disbursed to help the poor and needy across various programmes and schemes conducted by Muis.