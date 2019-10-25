Young Muslims in the west to get more and quicker help with new Mendaki centre in Jurong

SINGAPORE - Young Malay residents in the western part of Singapore will receive more and faster help with their studies, with self-help group Mendaki opening a new centre in Jurong on Friday (Oct 25).

The satellite centre is sited near such educational institutions as the National University of Singapore, Singapore Polytechnic and ITE College West, in the hope that it will become a "hub where students can come together to ideate and create projects that address community issues", said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Mendaki chairman Masagos Zulkifli at its opening.

"Given that Jurong has one of the highest number of Malay residents in Singapore, it is timely for Mendaki to set up a dedicated centre in this area."

For the past five years, Mendaki had served the youth of the area out of the Assyakirin Mosque in Yung An Road.

Mr Masagos, who is Minister for the Environment and Water Resources as well, also said education remains Mendaki's focus as better education will improve the quality of life of Malays and Muslims.

"Our community is progressing well, but to ensure continued success, we should provide our youths with adequate support. They will contribute to our community's progress in unique ways and it is important that we create opportunities for them to unlock their fullest potential," he added.

Last year, Mendaki helped more than 67,000 people, with satellite centres being an important hub for residents to seek and get support.

On Friday, Ms Noryn Sazali, a recipient of Mendaki's Youth Excellence Award last year, entertained people at the launch with a violin recital.

Young Muslims from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and Lasalle College of the Arts also gave poetry and dance performances, reflecting the diverse talents in the community.

Mr Masagos said Mendaki will keep working with other stakeholders to ensure young people's needs are met. "Together, we will enable our youths to embody the 3Cs. Anchored on good Character, (they will have) the Competence to contribute to society and (have) a strong sense of Citizenry to advance the greater good."