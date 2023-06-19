Muslim pilgrims from S’pore head off to haj; age restriction to be under 65 removed

SINGAPORE — One of the largest batches of Muslim pilgrims for the haj in 2023 has set off for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, with 234 pilgrims from Singapore leaving for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said the age restriction for pilgrims to be under 65, which was set by Saudi Arabia, was removed this year.

Many older pilgrims were able to take up the 900 places Singapore was allocated for the annual pilgrimage. A spokesman for Muis said about 65 per cent of the pilgrims are above 60 years old.

Madam Norlela Safii, who was among those who left on Monday, said she waited 11 years to make the pilgrimage.

“I feel excited, anxious, like there are butterflies in my stomach,” said the 60-year-old homemaker, who is travelling with her husband.

Relatives and friends were at Changi Airport Terminal 3 to send the pilgrims off.

A 29-member delegation from the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office also made the trip. They will provide medical and welfare services for the Singaporean pilgrims throughout the haj.

The pilgrims were accompanied by Mr Mohamed Sa’at Abdul Rahman, head of the delegation and president of Muis, and Mr Kadir Maideen, head of the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office and chief executive of Muis.

The group was seen off by Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Minister for Social and Family Development, and Saudi Ambassador to Singapore Abdullah Mohammed A. Almadhi.

Speaking to the media, Mr Masagos thanked Saudi Arabia for issuing visas to Singaporean pilgrims.

He also shared about a new initiative rolled out by Muis and the Health Promotion Board, called Get Fit For Haj. The pilgrimage is “a very physical worship” and involves “a lot of mental stress”, he said, so it is important for the pilgrims to prepare themselves.

The programme includes a series of activities focusing on healthy lifestyles, diets and mental well-being.

Mr Masagos said 500 of the 900 Singaporean pilgrims this year participated in the programme, adding that he hopes every pilgrim would take part in it before embarking on the pilgrimage in the future.

The programme is one of the areas that M³ – comprising Mendaki, Muis and Mesra (People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council) – is focusing on.