Muslim leaders updated last August that position on nurses wearing tudung is under review: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Muslim leaders were told six months ago that the Government is considering allowing nurses to wear the tudung at work, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said on Tuesday (March 23).

He said then that the Government was discussing this internally, as it could see good reasons to make this change, he disclosed on Tuesday evening. He added that the Government would announce the outcome after consulting the community and other groups.

The minister was speaking at a dialogue with senior Muslim religious leaders at the Khadijah Mosque in Geylang Road.

Three of the leaders who attended the meeting in August - Ustaz Hasbi Hassan, president of the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas), as well as Ustaz Ali Mohamed and Ustaz Pasuni Maulan, both members of Pergas' council of elders - were also present on Tuesday and confirmed that he had delivered those remarks then.

Ustaz Hasbi told reporters the update was welcome and a positive development, adding: "We did not raise the matter publicly because the discussions were closed door."

Mr Shanmugam said that discussions would take a few more months, and the Government would announce its decision after that.

His comments come two weeks after remarks in Parliament by two Malay/Muslim ministers on the subject sparked a critical reaction among segments of the community.

On Tuesday, Mr Shanmugam made clear that at a previous closed-door dialogue he had at the same venue on Aug 31 last year, Ustaz Hasbi had asked him about the issue of nurses wearing the tudung, or headscarf.

The minister had replied at the time that the Government could see good reasons to allow nurses to don the tudung if they choose to do so. He also said then that the Government was consulting the community before making a change, and that various discussions were taking place - points he reiterated on Tuesday.

A decision will be announced after the community discussions, he added then.

Mr Shanmugam also said that this position is consistent with what Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman had told Parliament on March 8.

Mr Masagos had said that the Government empathises with nurses who wish to wear the tudung as part of their uniform, and the matter was being discussed. He also said they had been engaging the nurses, as well as union leaders, religious teachers and others.

Dr Maliki also told Parliament then that there is consensus that the issue is a sensitive one and best discussed behind closed doors.

Mr Shanmugam said that because Mr Masagos was making his remarks in public, he was more careful. Mr Masagos' response meant that the Government understands the feelings of those who wish nurses to be allowed to wear the tudung. "It is to signal flexibility," he said.

"He did not say no. Unfortunately, (there's been) lots of misunderstanding about what Ministers Masagos and Maliki have said," added Mr Shanmugam.

"The clearest indication of our position is what I said to you six months ago," he said. "Minister Masagos and I were both stating the Government's position. But because he was speaking in public, in Parliament, he had to be more general, whereas I could be more direct with you, in private."



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam speaking at the Religious Rehabilitation Group Quarterly Engagement at Khadijah Mosque on March 23, 2021. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Mr Shanmugam told Muslim leaders on Tuesday that discussions with the community are ongoing and will take a few more months. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also meet community leaders.

"When the discussions are completed, the Government will announce the decision," he said.

He added that in his remarks to the senior religious leaders last year, he had spoken of how women wear the tudung in many government departments, and in most areas of the healthcare sector.

"Our President wears tudung. In Parliament, MPs wear tudung," he said.

"I also said: If you only look at that one point, nurses wearing tudung, it would not be an issue. The rules would have been changed long ago," he added.

"But it was connected to other factors, so we had to make careful considerations."

The minister added that the Government had to weigh the different considerations against each other, and reach a judgment.

"We spoke frankly, behind closed doors. In private, I was able to share with you candidly our position, and the sensitivities and difficulties that we worry about," Mr Shanmugam told the dialogue on Tuesday. "In public, we are careful about how all of this is discussed."

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Minister Masagos noted that Malay/Muslim MPs have relayed views from the Malay/Muslim community on the issue to the Cabinet, and spoken to different groups for some time.

"These conversations are mostly held behind closed-doors, and we discussed frankly the different trade-offs. Most understood why some give and take is needed, as we live in a multi-religious country where the preservation of common secular spaces should be a priority," he said.

"The Government can see good reasons why Muslim nurses can be given more flexibility to wear the tudung if they choose to do so. We came to this view some time ago, and were likely to change the current position. But the issue is connected to other factors, so it has to be carefully considered."