Musical journey charts history at Lianhe Zaobao's 95th anniversary concert

President Halimah Yacob with vocalist Chriz Tong, who sang at Lianhe Zaobao's 95th anniversary concert (left) yesterday. Titled "The Story of Singapore", the two-day concert, which ends today, is a collaboration between Singapore Press Holdings and t
Published
1 hour ago

President Halimah Yacob with vocalist Chriz Tong, who sang at Lianhe Zaobao's 95th anniversary concert yesterday.

Titled "The Story of Singapore", the two-day concert, which ends today, is a collaboration between Singapore Press Holdings and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), with music director Tsung Yeh as conductor.

Held at the SCO Concert Hall, it features the use of Chinese music and archival pictures to describe the history of Singapore and the press in the country.

Lianhe Zaobao, established in March 1983 following the merger of Chinese newspapers Nanyang Siang Pau and Sin Chew Jit Poh, which date back to 1923 and 1929 respectively, is currently the largest Singapore-based and most read Chinese-language newspaper.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2018, with the headline 'Musical journey charts history at Lianhe Zaobao's 95th anniversary concert'.
