Music, fun, freebies at ST Concert in the Botanic Gardens on July 21

The fifth annual Straits Times Concert in the Gardens will take place later this month with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) - led by associate conductor Joshua Tan - to perform a selection of classics.

The free concert, to be held at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage in the Botanic Gardens on July 21, will feature tunes including Rossini's Overture To The Barber Of Seville, Shostakovich's The Golden Age, and Sketches Of Singapore, written by local composer Kelly Tang.

The concert, which starts at 6pm, is sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings under the SPH Gift of Music series, which began in 2005.

This year, the event marks both SPH's 35th anniversary and The Straits Times' 174th birthday.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "We look forward to this event each year as it is a great opportunity to meet our readers and supporters at the beautiful setting of our Botanic Gardens, with some excellent music provided by the Singapore Symphony. It all makes for a memorable evening.

"So, we hope many will come out to join us, as in previous years, for a great day out to help mark The Straits Times' 174th birthday. Looking ahead, we are already starting to plan for a big 175th anniversary celebration next year, with more events like this on the cards."

As well as the hour-long concert, freebies such as picnic mats, paper fans and drinks will be distributed from 4pm.

Five thousand bottles of F&N's Sparkling Water will be given away at a booth.

There will also be free balloons, popcorn and candy floss. Children can also win souvenirs by taking part in activities, organised by weekly magazine Little Red Dot, before the concert.

Visitors who arrive early can also check out the Gardens' Heritage Festival featuring activity booths and food and drink stalls.

Admission to both the concert and fringe activities is free.

Straits Times subscribers and readers can also look forward to three forums this month, with guest speakers covering subjects including retirement planning, entrepreneurship and business strategy.

Upcoming ST events this month

AskST @ NLB: Retire Smart with Proper Estate Planning

The Straits Times' Invest editor Lorna Tan (above) will be the speaker at this month's AskST@NLB session. As an advocate of financial literacy and consumer protection, she will talk about estate planning and how to "retire smart".

She has won awards for her journalistic work relating to financial education and consumer protection. She has also written three bestsellers - Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy, More Talk Money and Talk Money.

Where: Central Public Library Programme Zone, 100 Victoria Street, National Library Board

When: July 24, 7pm to 8.30pm (registration starts at 6.30pm)

Admission: Free. To register, go to http://str.sg/askLorna1

Information: www.straitstimes.com/askst

Cutting Edge

Growing up, Mr Chatri Sityodtong was deeply passionate about martial arts and entrepreneurship. The 48-year-old Harvard graduate combined both interests and founded Singapore-based mixed martial arts organisation ONE Championship in 2011.

Over the years, he has seen ONE Championship become Asia's largest martial arts organisation and global sports media company, with offices in cities including Singapore, Tokyo and New York.

But it is not Mr Sityodtong's only successful venture into entrepreneurship. By the time he was 30, the businessman was already a millionaire after selling his first start-up, Next Door Solutions, a Silicon Valley-based software company.

Join him as he shares more about his entrepreneurial journey at the public interactive forum organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

Where: Sofitel Singapore City Centre Hotel, Wallich Ballroom, Level 5

When: July 25, 9.30am to 12.30pm (registration starts at 9am)

Admission: $85 per person, 20 per cent discount off regular price for those who sign up by July 19. Refreshments provided. To register, go to cuttingedge.sphevents.com.sg

The Straits Times Book Club - Think Wits Win

Join author Soo Kok Leng as he sheds light on how Chinese military general and strategist Sun Zi came up with the Art Of War - which remains the most influential strategy text in East Asian warfare - containing detailed explanations and analysis of the Chinese military, from its weapons and strategy, to rank and discipline.

The writer, who is the chairman of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management, will also share how to shape your mind and think like a strategist. He will be joined by Straits Times Press general manager Tan Ooi Boon, who is also the head of The Straits Times' Executive MasterClass.

Where: Central Public Library Programme Zone, 100 Victoria Street, National Library Board

When: July 31, 7pm to 8.30pm (registration starts at 6.30pm)

Admission: Free. To register, go to http://str.sg/oykx

Kristelynn Lim