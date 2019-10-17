Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (3) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (2) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

4. (5) Circles - Post Malone

5. (6) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (-) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B

8. (4) Feel Special - Twice

9. (8) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

10. (-) Lights Up - Harry Styles

• For the week of Oct 16 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (6) Memories - Maroon 5

3. (4) Circles - Post Malone

4. (2) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

5. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

6. (3) Feel Special - Twice

7. (8) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

8. (-) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

9. (7) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

10. (9) Feelings - Lauv

• For the week ending Oct 14

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Highest In The Room - Travis Scott

2. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (-) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

5. (3) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

6. (7) Circles - Post Malone

7. (5) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

8. (4) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

9. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (8) Panini - Lil Nas X

• For the week of Oct 19

HIT FM

1. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

2. (2) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng

3. (13) Love Knot - Zhou Shen

4. (3) Mocking - Joker Xue

5. (7) Ruffian's Love Letter - Shin

6. (6) Otomen - Yoga Lin

7. (5) I'm Not Fine - Lay Zhang

8. (9) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng

9. (12) Wish I Was There - Ruth Kueo

10. (-) In A Flash - Nicole Lai

• For the week ending Oct 6