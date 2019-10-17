Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (3) Memories - Maroon 5
3. (2) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
4. (5) Circles - Post Malone
5. (6) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (-) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B
8. (4) Feel Special - Twice
9. (8) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
10. (-) Lights Up - Harry Styles
• For the week of Oct 16 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (6) Memories - Maroon 5
3. (4) Circles - Post Malone
4. (2) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
5. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
6. (3) Feel Special - Twice
7. (8) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
8. (-) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
9. (7) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
10. (9) Feelings - Lauv
• For the week ending Oct 14
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Highest In The Room - Travis Scott
2. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (-) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
5. (3) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
6. (7) Circles - Post Malone
7. (5) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. (4) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
9. (6) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (8) Panini - Lil Nas X
• For the week of Oct 19
HIT FM
1. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
2. (2) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng
3. (13) Love Knot - Zhou Shen
4. (3) Mocking - Joker Xue
5. (7) Ruffian's Love Letter - Shin
6. (6) Otomen - Yoga Lin
7. (5) I'm Not Fine - Lay Zhang
8. (9) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng
9. (12) Wish I Was There - Ruth Kueo
10. (-) In A Flash - Nicole Lai
• For the week ending Oct 6