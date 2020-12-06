Mushroom, Pink or Spice? Staying ahead of drug trends in the lab

Their names are often innocuous, like Mushroom, Pink or Spice, but they can be deadly.

New psychoactive substances, or NPS, are sometimes disguised as anti-anxiety medication such as Xanax and diazepam.

These new-generation drugs are among some of the most common ones found in raids islandwide.

But they are difficult to identify as syndicates constantly tweak their chemical structures to avoid detection by the authorities.

It typically takes at least two weeks to identify NPS, compared with three to four days for known drugs.

In Singapore, the team of experts who analyse these drugs work in the Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) Illicit Drugs Laboratory.

The Sunday Times visited the lab in Outram for an inside look at where the new substances and other traditional drugs such as heroin, cannabis and Ecstasy are analysed to help the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and other authorities in legal proceedings.

"The NPS market is highly dynamic, with new NPS appearing as fast as those that have disappeared from the market," said the lab's senior forensic scientist Ong Mei Ching.

"The numbers and types of NPS are constantly evolving across the globe and in Singapore. The analytical method used would hence need to be constantly reviewed and enhanced in order to keep up with the evolving trend, which is indeed challenging."

The lab provides CNB with reports on the new drugs, so legislative measures can keep pace with the NPS market.

"This has contributed to timely control of new NPS encountered in Singapore, and greatly reduced the window that drug traffickers can use to trade the new drugs," said Dr Ong.

As at Sept 4, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, there were 12 generic groups and 67 individually named NPS listed as Class A controlled drugs. It is an offence to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume such drugs.

Sources: CNB, HSA PHOTOS: CNB, KUA CHEE SIONG SUNDAY TIMES GRAPHICS



The drugs defined in the generic classes have the same core chemical structure. This grouping allows for a range of drugs with substitutions to their chemical structure to be controlled.

Those found guilty of possessing or consuming NPS face up to 10 years' jail, a fine of $20,000, or both. Those convicted of trafficking, manufacturing, importing or exporting NPS face a minimum of five years' jail and five strokes of the cane.

While the toxicities and pharmacological effects of NPS are not fully known, they have psychoactive effects that are meant to mimic that of traditional drugs.

Since their chemical structures are constantly modified, abusers often do not know what they are consuming. There have been four NPS-related deaths since 2016.

There is currently no evidence that these drugs are produced locally. But they are the second-most abused among new offenders in Singapore and the third-most overall, with 414 drug abusers - or 11.7 per cent of the total - arrested for taking NPS last year.

NPS first emerged in Europe in 2004 and spread rapidly around the world. From 126 variants of NPS detected globally in 2009, the figure had risen to 892 last year.

The World Drug Report 2020 noted that most of the synthetic NPS identified globally in the last decade are stimulants, followed by synthetic cannabinoids and hallucinogens.

To deal with the rising threat of NPS, it was announced during the debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs' budget in March that Singapore would review its laws.

The ministry has been proactively listing NPS since 2010.

CNB and HSA said last month that they handle the NPS threat by strengthening legislation, enhancing detection and enforcement measures, and renewing efforts to educate young people about the harmful effects of drugs and NPS.

For example, CNB regularly lists NPS that have emerged in the global market that have no legal uses, and a significant proportion of the NPS reported overseas are already currently controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

For the scientists in the Illicit Drugs Laboratory, staying ahead of drug trends remains crucial to helping the authorities have a better understanding of the NPS threat in Singapore.

"The advent of NPS since a decade ago has brought about a paradigm shift in drug identification for forensic labs," said Dr Ong.

Gas chromatography mass spectrometry, a method of chemical analysis to identify traditional drugs, may be insufficient to tackle NPS, she added. "In order to cope with these challenges, we must be agile and adaptable."