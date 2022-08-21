Mural helps mark Jain Religious Society's 50th anniversary

A mural was displayed at the Singapore Jain Religious Society's premises at 18 Jalan Yasin yesterday as part of the society's 50th anniversary celebration.

The artwork consists of over 100 individual canvases painted by members of the Jain community, 10 religious leaders from the Inter-Religious Organisation, and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

The youngest contributor was two years old and the oldest, 80. The society said the mural represents the community's hope to continue its contribution to Singapore for the next 50 years.