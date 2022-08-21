Mural helps mark Jain Religious Society's 50th anniversary

The Straits Times
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

A mural was displayed at the Singapore Jain Religious Society's premises at 18 Jalan Yasin yesterday as part of the society's 50th anniversary celebration.

The artwork consists of over 100 individual canvases painted by members of the Jain community, 10 religious leaders from the Inter-Religious Organisation, and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

The youngest contributor was two years old and the oldest, 80. The society said the mural represents the community's hope to continue its contribution to Singapore for the next 50 years.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 21, 2022, with the headline Mural helps mark Jain Religious Society's 50th anniversary. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top