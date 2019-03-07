Mums to get more childcare subsidies

From this month, unemployed mothers looking for work will receive monthly subsidies for six months, up from three months.
Families with children can look forward to more childcare subsidies and a more convenient application process to get aid.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development's Senior Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in Parliament yesterday that the changes will benefit two groups: Mothers looking for a job, and those with at least two children and caring full-time for the younger child who is aged two and below.

From this month, unemployed mothers looking for work will receive monthly subsidies - $300 and $600 per child each month for childcare and infant care, respectively - for six months, up from three months. They will also get additional subsidies of between $100 and $540 a month for six months if their monthly household income is $7,500 and below.

