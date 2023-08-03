Mum who fled Singapore with daughter, 9, before custody hearing faces arrest

SINGAPORE - A warrant of arrest has been issued against a woman who fled Singapore with her nine-year-old daughter before a custody hearing.

This comes after the 48-year-old mother repeatedly flouted court orders, such as those giving the father time to spend with the child after the divorce and to take the child to see the High Court Judge, who wanted to interview her.

In a judgment released on July 25, Justice Choo Han Teck said the mother remains “a fugitive of her own volition”.

The judge noted that the woman has not returned to Singapore since the warrant of arrest was issued in May. He said that if the woman applies to rescind the warrant of arrest, it is likely that it would be granted if she provides an undertaking that she will return to Singapore and take the child to Court.

The warrant of arrest caps a protracted battle over issues such as division of assets and access. Access orders are court orders that give the parent who does not live with the child time to spend with the child post-divorce.

The Singaporean woman, whose current employment status is unknown, wed an American doctor in 2013. They lived in the United States after their marriage and have one daughter. After their marriage soured, she brought her child back to Singapore in 2018 and started divorce proceedings.

Initially, former Judicial Commissioner Tan Puay Boon gave joint custody of the child to both parents, and care and control to the mother. The parent who has care and control lives with the child, and makes decisions on the child’s daily needs.

The terms of the father’s access include video calls three times a week with the child, and three weeks of access during the child’s summer holiday – alternating between when the father will come to Singapore to spend time with her, and when the child will spend time with her father in the United States.

However, the father alleged that the mother was not co-operative, and among other things, she would hang up when he called or pressure the girl to hang up on her father.

Justice Choo wrote: “He said that the mother’s conduct amounted to parental alienation, which had caused the video access arrangements to ‘deteriorate to the point where the child doesn’t talk at all anymore’.”

The man had told the judge the ex-wife had turned off the microphone and speaker so that both father and daughter cannot hear each other. She even covered the child’s face so that the father cannot even see her.