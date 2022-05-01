Mum of autistic son: He turns violent... but he can't control it

Sometimes when her 30-year-old son hears a baby crying or a motorcycle engine roaring, he cups his hands over his ears and repeats: "Don't hurt mummy."

Signs like these show Mrs Abby Cheong, 63, that her autistic son Aaron does not mean to hurt her when he has his episodes that are triggered by loud noises.

His mother said: "He is so tall that he has overpowered me on so many occasions. He turns violent, harms himself and others too, but he can't control it."

Mrs Cheong has feared for their lives during these episodes, particularly when they are in the car. Aaron claws at her while she drives, causing the car to swerve. She sometimes defends herself with a lighter while she drives as he is afraid of fire.

Aaron, who is 1.8m tall, is able to say what he wants and sees, but is not coherent.

Mrs Cheong, at 1.63m, said her younger son was first diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old. She and her husband, 64, who is in charge of safety and security at an airline company, had him diagnosed after realising he did not respond to them.

The couple's other son is 31, has become a US citizen and is in the military there. The family moved to Dallas, Texas, when Aaron was three for her husband's job at the time.

"The system there made everything easy for us," recalled Mrs Cheong, who said other children, who did not have special needs, were friendly with Aaron.

But navigating the system upon returning to Singapore when Aaron was six proved to be challenging. Mrs Cheong said the charity Rainbow Centre was not able to let her son in, and she was told to wait a year. She and her husband then enrolled Aaron in a private American special needs school. It cost them $5,000 a month.

The financial toll has been a challenge throughout Aaron's life. Mrs Cheong, a businesswoman, said: "I told my older son to be mature and independent quickly while I plunge into work and save as much as I can for Aaron's trust fund so (the older son) doesn't have to be financially burdened when I die."

She has been trying to get approval from the authorities to import cannabinoid medication for what she calls Aaron's "mini fits". However, his psychiatrist from the Institute of Mental Health has not approved its use.