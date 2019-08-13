Mum gives birth to girl in Grab car on the way to hospital

A trip in a Grab car took an unexpected turn when a pregnant woman gave birth on the way to the hospital.

Pre-school teacher Nur Syazwani Muhammad Rosdi, 25, experienced strong contractions last Wednesday evening, and she and her husband booked a Grab car to take them to Thomson Medical Centre.

The couple, who live in the Canberra area, were 10 minutes into their journey when Ms Syazwani's water broke.

She wrote in a Facebook post last Friday: "I tried to control my body, the contractions and every other pain that (came) along. Then, my body decided to go into active labour. I decided to throw my dignity out of the car window... My body was telling me to push the baby out. I did."

When Ms Syazwani told her husband, Mr Kamarulnizam Kiman, that the baby was crowning, he initially panicked as he tried to make sense of the situation.

While the couple already have two children, it was the first time Mr Kamarulnizam, 25, a public servant, faced the prospect of their child being born in a car.

He told The Straits Times: "I just wanted to reach the hospital."

However, with time running out, he helped his wife deliver their baby girl in the car. "I was holding my daughter in one hand and my wife's placenta in the other hand," said Mr Kamarulnizam.

The entire delivery process took about 10 minutes, which was "very fast", compared with the couple's first two children, he added.

The couple arrived at the hospital after the 30-minute journey in the Grab car.



Mr Kamarulnizam cradling the infant in the Grab car she was born in last Wednesday on the way to the hospital for her delivery. PHOTO: KAMAL WANI/ FACEBOOK



Ms Syazwani wrote in her Facebook post that she was grateful to their Grab driver, Mr Chia Shang Heng, for being understanding, kind and tolerant towards them.

"We apologise for the mess made to your car, the business lost from not having a clean car to drive and the terrible drama scene you had to deal with while driving. Thank you once again for being our heroic driver."

Besides the Grab fare of $15 and a tip of $8, which was the maximum amount they could give on the app, the couple paid him $220 in compensation, said Mr Kamarulnizam.

He added that they and their daughter, Mia, are resting at home.