Multiple appointments to permanent secretary posts; 2 veterans retire

There will be a slew of new permanent secretary appointments even as two veteran permanent secretaries retire.

The Public Service Division (PSD) said on Friday that Ms Yong Ying-I, permanent secretary for communications and information and cyber security in the Prime Minister's Office, will retire after 36 years of public service.

Mr Chee Wee Kiong, permanent secretary for foreign affairs, will also retire after serving 40 years in the public service and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). Both retirements will take place on April 1.

Other appointments will also take effect from April 1.

Mr Joseph Leong will be appointed permanent secretary for communications and information and cyber security in the Prime Minister's Office. He will also be appointed concurrently as permanent secretary for the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) while stepping down as permanent secretary for defence development.

Mr Chng Kai Fong, second permanent secretary for SNDGG, will be appointed concurrently as second permanent secretary for communications and information and cyber security. Mr Albert Chua will step down as permanent secretary for sustainability and the environment and be appointed permanent secretary for foreign affairs.

The new permanent secretary for sustainability and the environment will be Mr Stanley Loh, who will relinquish his appointment as second permanent secretary for social and family development. He will also be redesignated as permanent secretary for development in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and continue concurrently as second permanent secretary for special duties in the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Chew Hock Yong will step down as permanent secretary for social and family development and continue as permanent secretary for home affairs development.

Meanwhile, permanent secretary for manpower Aubeck Kam will relinquish that appointment and be permanent secretary for social and family development.

Ms Lim Wan Yong, second permanent secretary for education, will be appointed concurrently as second permanent secretary for social and family development.

The new permanent secretary for manpower will be Mr Ng Chee Khern, who will step down as permanent secretary for SNDGG .

Mr Chia Der Jiun, second permanent secretary for manpower, will be redesignated as permanent secretary for development in the Ministry of Manpower. Ms Lai Wei Lin will vacate her permanent secretary for law post and be permanent secretary for transport development. She will continue concurrently as second permanent secretary for finance. And Mr Loh Khum Yean, permanent secretary for PSD, will be concurrently appointed as permanent secretary for law.