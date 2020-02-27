Coronavirus: Muis asks tour agencies to inform would-be pilgrims of Saudi Arabia ban

SINGAPORE - The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has told tour agencies here to ensure would-be pilgrims affected by Saudi Arabia’s suspension of entry of foreigners amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic are informed, and efforts are made to adjust their plans.

The council said this in an advisory on Thursday (Feb 27) after the kingdom said countries where the coronavirus has spread will be affected by the measure.

Earlier, in a notice sent to tour agencies seen by The Straits Times, the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Singapore said it has temporarily suspended foreigners from entering the country for umrah, or minor pilgrimage. It has also stopped issuing visas for umrah, it added.

On Thursday evening, Muis said it has advised the Association of Muslim Travel Agents of Singapore (Amtas), which represents 50 agencies here, to ensure that all Singaporeans who are making arrangements to perform umrah are “adequeately briefed on this development”.

Based on data shared by Amtas, Muis said over 2,000 people have signed up for the umrah in March. It said all would-be pilgrims who have made umrah arrangements during the period of suspension are advised to consult their travel agents.

ST contacted several local tour agencies focusing on Muslim pilgrimages, and they said they are not cancelling any trips yet.

Mr T. M. Fouzy T. M. Jumat, chairman of Amtas, said: "I cannot comment on anything yet, but we have to wait and see.

"We are still waiting for details."

ST has contacted the Saudi Arabian embassy in Singapore for comment.

The kingdom hosts the two holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina, which are key stops for pilgrims on umrah as well as the haj.

The haj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, is performed only once a year, during the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Bookings for the haj and umrah pilgrimages are typically made months in advance, as pilgrims will usually attend classes to prepare for the trip.

Millions of Muslim visitors travel to Saudi Arabia throughout the year, with a peak for the haj pilgrimage.

Tour agencies which coordinate umrah packages here, which can cost between $3,000 and $4,000 for each person, said they will take directions from Amtas.

An agency representative, who declined to be named, said it is unlikely that any decision will be made until next week, as Saudi Arabia's two-day weekend starts on Friday.

"They will only go back to work on Sunday, so we will probably only hear from them then," she said.

"In the meantime, we are advising our customers to do their best to stay patient and pray for the best."

Ms Tengku Madihah Jumat, a director of TM Fouzy Travel and Tours, said the company would do its best to avoid any cancellations.

It will try to provide alternative departure dates for its customers, should Singapore be impacted by the suspension.

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

"One of the biggest problems at our end is the airlines, because we have to pay them the (airline passenger) fee upfront, which is about $1,600 per person," said Ms Tengku Madihah, who is Mr T. M. Fouzy's daughter.