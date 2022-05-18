Muis probing allegations against Australian abattoir

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) is investigating allegations against an Australian abattoir, after a slaughtering approval granted to it by the Malaysian authorities was suspended.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Muis said that it is working with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to ascertain relevant information on the abattoir - Thomas Foods International Lobethal - from the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

The post said the abattoir is accredited by SFA to export meat to Singapore.

"Based on SFA's checks, imports from the establishment had met food safety requirements," said the post, which added that "slaughtered and/or processed meat in this abattoir is certified halal by the Supreme Islamic Council of Halal Meat in Australia".

The Australian council is among the Muis-recognised foreign halal certification bodies that are accredited under a previous recognition framework.

Muis said yesterday that the Australian council has submitted a fresh application under an enhanced recognition framework, which was introduced recently.

"Muis' decision on the renewal of (the Australian council's) recognition application is still pending," the post said.

"If the outcome of the investigations establishes that there are serious lapses by (the Australian council), Muis may decide not to renew (its) application to be a Muis-recognised foreign halal certification body."

Media outlets in Malaysia reported last Saturday that the country's suspension of the slaughtering approval given to the Australian abattoir came after alleged violations of halal slaughtering procedures.

In its Facebook post on Monday, Muis urged the community not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the matter while investigations are ongoing.