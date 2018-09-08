Muis marks 50th year with Salam S'pore fest

This weekend, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a festival that it hopes will leave visitors with a deeper understanding of Muslim culture.

Highlights of the event include a photography competition that challenges participants to snap "candid and authentic scenarios" that capture the spirit of the Muslim community, and an augmented-reality journey into the life of a Muslim.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy traditional performances and sign up for workshops such as khat calligraphy and batik painting.

The festival, called Salam Singapore, was officially opened at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. It ends tomorrow, and is open to the public. At the event, Muis also gave money to six organisations, including $150,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Muis was set up in 1968, and has organised other events leading up to its golden jubilee, such as a series of discussions about future challenges and opportunities for the Muslim community. It will also hold an International Religious Conference in November in partnership with the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, who was at the opening ceremony yesterday, spoke of the important work that Muis has done over the past 50 years.

This extends beyond religious work such as halal certification and haj management, he said.

"Beyond providing socio-religious services, Muis also strives to nurture a more caring and cohesive community," Mr Amrin added. "These efforts are part of our Islamic values, which advocate us to treat all people with kindness, be they Muslims or non-Muslims."

He said the Muslim community as a whole has also progressed much in the past 50 years.

"We should take pride in our achievements, but at the same time, we must remain humble and continue to strive with compassion as we build our community of excellence," he said.