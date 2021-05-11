Muis condemns Jerusalem violence, calls for calm and quick de-escalation of situation

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has strongly condemned the violence at a Jerusalem mosque as clashes broke out between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police over the weekend.

Muis said in a statement yesterday that it was "deeply concerned and saddened" by acts of violence against unarmed worshippers after scuffles at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, regarded by Muslims worldwide as the third-holiest mosque, left more than 300 Palestinians injured, with several taken to hospital in critical condition.

"As people of conscience who believe in the sanctity of human life, we pray for Allah's mercy and safety for the innocent and hope for calm and a quick de-escalation of the situation," Muis said.

"Our mosques will be reciting a prayer calling for peace in these last days of Ramadan. Muis urges the Muslim community to join in this prayer for peace."

The council added that it "firmly agrees" with Singapore's position supporting a two-state solution in Israel.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a new state, but Israel views all of Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern part that it annexed in a move that is not recognised internationally.