Muis charity rolls out three new initiatives

A charity under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) yesterday launched three new initiatives to aid the less fortunate in society, regardless of their faith.

In one initiative, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) will help people with disabilities, through a partnership with the Red Cross Home for the Disabled for a six-month project.

The project aims to raise awareness and develop the capabilities of 20 RLAF volunteers in engaging with people with disabilities.

This will include feeding, basic caregiving and engagement through the arts. Volunteers will also undertake curated programmes such as dining in the dark and dragonboat training.

Besides people with disabilities, the charity is also looking to help mothers living in rental flats. Thirty volunteers from RLAF will work with social enterprise 6th Sense in a year-long empowerment project to help mothers and children living in rental flats in Kebun Baru.

The volunteers will help the mothers with skills-building and self-care, while the children can attend self-development programmes and learning journeys.

Going beyond Singapore, RLAF will also conduct a year-long programme involving 15 volunteers and in collaboration with a Malaysian non-governmental organisation to help refugee children in two schools in Kuala Lumpur.

The three initiatives were launched at the 10th anniversary celebration of the RLAF. Among the guests yesterday were Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and current Mufti of Singapore Mohamed Fatris Bakaram.

Muis president Mohammad Alami Musa said in the opening speech: "(The foundation) looks into the future with renewed spirit - to grow circles of compassion; to build the young to be effective humanitarian and community volunteers; to offer grants to do more good; to benefit the underserved, be they the elderly, the disabled, the vulnerable; to have youth involved in post-relief humanitarian work; and to deepen domain expertise of our young."

Over the years, RLAF has trained and engaged 2,065 youth volunteers and helped 103,800 individuals and families in total. Its humanitarian relief funds have benefited people in 20 countries.

In a post on Facebook last night, Mr Heng said: "Care and compassion are key values in a multi-religious and multicultural society like ours. (I am) heartened to see how our youth are living out these values through various initiatives by the RLAF.

"(It is) good to see our youth step forward to give back to the less fortunate in our society, and I hope we can see more do their bit to grow their circles of compassion, both in Singapore and beyond."