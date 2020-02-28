Muis asks tour agencies to inform would-be pilgrims of Saudi ban

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has told tour agencies here to ensure would-be pilgrims affected by Saudi Arabia's suspension of entry of foreigners amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic are informed, and efforts are made to adjust their plans.

The council said this in an advisory yesterday after the kingdom said countries where the coronavirus has spread will be affected by the measure.

Earlier, in a notice sent to tour agencies seen by The Straits Times, the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Singapore said it has temporarily suspended foreigners from entering the country for umrah, or minor pilgrimage. It has also stopped issuing visas for umrah, it added.

Yesterday evening, Muis said it has advised the Association of Muslim Travel Agents of Singapore (Amtas), which represents 50 agencies here, to ensure that all Singaporeans who are making arrangements to perform umrah are "adequately briefed on this development".

Based on data shared by Amtas, Muis said over 2,000 people have signed up for the umrah next month. It said all would-be pilgrims who have made umrah arrangements during the period of suspension are advised to consult their travel agents.

ST contacted several local tour agencies focusing on Muslim pilgrimages, and they said they are not cancelling any trips yet.

Mr Tengku Mohamad Fouzy Jumat, chairman of Amtas which represents 50 agencies here, said: "We have to wait and see... We are still waiting for details."

ST has reached out to the Saudi Arabian Embassy for comment.

The kingdom hosts the two holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina, which are key stops for pilgrims on umrah as well as the haj.

The haj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, is performed only once a year during the last month of the Islamic calendar. Bookings for the haj and umrah pilgrimages are typically made months in advance.

Millions of Muslims from around the world travel to Saudi Arabia throughout the year, with a peak during the haj.

Tour agencies which coordinate umrah packages here, which can cost between $3,000 and $4,000 for each person, said they will take directions from Amtas.

An agency representative, who declined to be named, said it is unlikely any decision will be made until next week as Saudi Arabia's two-day weekend starts today.

"They will go back to work only on Sunday, so we will probably hear from them only then," she said. "In the meantime, we are advising our customers to do their best to stay patient and pray for the best."

Ms Tengku Madihah Jumat, a director of TM Fouzy Travel and Tours, said the company will do its best to avoid any cancellations.

It will also try to provide alternative departure dates for its customers should Singapore be impacted by the suspension.

"One of the biggest problems at our end is the airlines because we have to pay them the (airline passenger) fee upfront, which is about $1,600 per person," she said.