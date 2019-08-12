Mufti urges Muslims to be critical of info, stressing need for evaluation

Muslims should reflect and think critically about the information they get instead of accepting things without evaluation, said Mufti Fatris Bakaram in his Hari Raya Haji message yesterday.

He told around 4,000 congregants at Masjid Ar-Raudhah in Bukit Batok: "Be cautious. We now are very easily carried away by messages that are confusing, misleading and poisoning our minds with hate and hostility...

"Therefore, we must have a critical attitude, especially in this era of social media and freedom of speech and exchange of ideas."

The sermon on resilience in faith, which was delivered at all mosques in Singapore, also urged Muslims to seek out opportunity in adversity and continually pursue self-improvement.

"Hardship is a chance for us to polish our potential that already exists within ourselves," said Dr Fatris.

He added that Allah does not want Muslims here to be a "mediocre community that is satisfied with just the bare minimum".

"Allah wants us to be a believing community that is both strong and excellent in all aspects: spiritual, economic, social and intellectual," he said.

"Therefore, it is our responsibility to continually improve ourselves," he added.

His congregation included Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

Separately, President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, joined 1,200 believers for prayers at Masjid Jamae Chulia yesterday.

With them were Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Islamic Religious Council of Singapore president Mohammad Alami Musa as well as its chief executive, Mr Esa Masood.

Hari Raya Haji commemorates the completion of the annual haj pilgrimage. A key feature is the korban ritual, the sacrificial slaughter of livestock.