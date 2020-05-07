MTI clarifies process for reopening of businesses

All businesses in approved categories - like cake shops and hair salons - will be granted class exemptions to reopen next week, and will not need to apply individually to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

MTI yesterday clarified the process for companies that had been uncertain whether they would be allowed to reopen from May 12.

The Government had announced last Saturday that it was extending the tightened circuit breaker measures - originally due to expire on Monday - for another week. It meant that several sectors would restart business at their premises next Tuesday.

Companies, however, will have to put in place measures to minimise crowding and ensure high standards of hygiene.

Businesses told The Straits Times they were now gearing up to restart operations though some said they would restart in phases.