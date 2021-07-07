MSF to ramp up efforts to raise awareness about Lasting Power of Attorney

About 30,000 people under 50 have drawn up a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) since 2010.

But more Singaporeans need to get on board, said Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua in Parliament yesterday.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to promote the importance of planning early and there are plans to launch a digital campaign as well, he added.

An LPA is a legal document that allows a person aged at least 21 - called the donor - to voluntarily appoint another individual - a donee - or multiple people to make decisions and act on his behalf if he loses mental capacity.

To get more seniors to sign an LPA, Silver Generation Ambassadors will put them in touch with Citizen Connect Centres - found at community centres islandwide - and the Integrated Public Service Centre at Our Tampines Hub.

Mr Chua was responding to MPs at the close of the debate on the Bill to amend the Mental Capacity Act in Parliament.

He addressed questions in five key areas raised by 19 MPs during the two-day debate.

First, he said support will be provided for those who need help navigating digital services.

There will be description boxes to explain legal terms on the Office of the Public Guardian Online (Opgo) site and instructions for drawing up an LPA will also be available in the vernacular languages.

Officers from the Office of the Public Guardian can visit the homes of those who are disabled, and help them with their applications, he added.

Mr Chua also addressed questions about the Opgo site.

He said access to confidential information contained in the LPA will be restricted such that only those with authorisation can access the information.

Third, Mr Chua touched on questions related to cyber-security measures taken to ensure LPAs are not compromised.

He said the Opgo site will be placed within the government commercial cloud, which is secured with robust cyber-security measures and systems to protect data.

Fourth, there will be safeguards to protect donors, donees and other officials. For example, although the process will go online, key safeguards requiring donors to execute the LPA in the presence of the certificate issuer will remain in place. This ensures the donor has the mental capacity to make the LPA, and the donee appointed is the person intended by the donor.

Fifth, Mr Chua touched on simplifying the process of appointing a deputy, saying more can be done, and the authorities are looking at options. A deputy is appointed by the court after a person has lost his mental capacity, unlike a donee, who is appointed by a donor when he still has his mental capacity.

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) said having donees who are non-family members or no longer directly related due to divorce or remarriage, for example, may give rise to misunderstanding or future conflict.

"It would be useful to consider requiring certificate issuers to meet potential donees in person too; and not just the donors," he said.

Responding to Mr Zhulkarnain's suggestions, Mr Chua said the Government is trying to strike a balance between safeguards and convenience in the process.