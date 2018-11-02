MSF releases report on efforts to better lives of poor

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has released a report - the first of its kind - that shows the efforts and progress Singapore has made in improving the lives of the poor and vulnerable here.

For example, more students from the poorest families are now making it to post-secondary education.

More poor families are also moving out of heavily subsidised public rental flats to buying their homes.

The Gini Coefficient, a measure of income inequality, has also fallen.

The report said that while the Singapore system is not perfect in improving the lot of the poor, it has performed better than most countries.

The report is the Government's contribution to the ongoing social discourse on helping the poor, and it hopes it will "set a helpful context for deeper conversations and actions on the way forward".

