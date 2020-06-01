MSF-funded social services will resume in phases

A range of social services funded by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), including day centres for those with disabilities and special student care centres, will reopen in phases from tomorrow.

Priority will be given to critical services deemed to be addressing "higher needs", Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee said yesterday, as he stressed continued safety measures for all staff and clients.

Singapore is embarking on a phased reopening from tomorrow from the strict circuit breaker measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. During the circuit breaker period, only some public services like the Registry of Marriages as well as the distribution of essential aid to vulnerable individuals and families were allowed.

Mr Lee said in a Facebook post that groups wishing to resume providing aid but which have not been given the go-ahead should submit their plans to the National Council of Social Service for approval.

In a separate post, Mr Lee also said that more than 50,000 people had applied for the Covid-19 Support Grant since applications opened on May 4. The grant is for workers who have been laid off, placed on involuntary no-pay leave or had their salaries reduced by at least 30 per cent, among other criteria. They will get up to $800 a month for three months.

Those with difficulty getting proper documents to prove their job status should approach the MSF's social service offices, he added.

MSF had in the process flagged three cases where falsified documents were submitted. The police have been alerted after MSF staff did background checks. "Attempts to defraud the system will slow down the process of us getting help to applicants who genuinely need assistance," Mr Lee said.

As for visitors at homes for seniors, the minister said restrictions will continue this month as the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. "We encourage caregivers and volunteers to continue keeping in touch with their elderly family members or friends remotely for their safety."

He also thanked care staff who spent time away from their loved ones to stay at homes or hotels during the circuit breaker to protect elderly residents under their care.