MRT station cleaners, staff get care packs for their hard work

As a gesture of appreciation for their hard work amid the coronavirus pandemic, care packs filled with goodies were given out to cleaners and staff at various MRT stations by volunteer group Be Kind SG at the weekend.

The group distributed care packs to 1,060 cleaners across MRT stations in Singapore over the past two days.

Each gift came as a hand-sewn bag made by volunteers and contained a note of appreciation on an origami heart, coffee sachets, Oreo cookies, a box of Ricola lozenges, as well as cookies from Metta Cafe, which provides food and beverage vocational training for young people with special needs.

Be Kind SG also gave out 146 appreciation packs, containing coffee sachets, cookies and biscuits, to be shared among MRT station staff.

The station staff also received a handmade message board adorned with notes of appreciation on origami hearts.

The group's initiative was supported by the Singapore Kindness Movement and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's Our Singapore Fund.

Meanwhile, Ricola sponsored the lozenges, while volunteers from social enterprise serendipET helped Be Kind SG to distribute the packs at the stations.

Be Kind SG project lead and core team member Tan Yan Zhi, 34, said the group started the initiative as it realised that MRT station cleaners and staff have been working much harder amid the coronavirus pandemic to safeguard the health of commuters.

"We hope that the station cleaners and staff will be comforted by the fact that their efforts to safeguard commuters' health during this Covid-19 period have not gone unnoticed," he said.

Ms Sherry Soon, 39, founder of Be Kind SG, said it has packed and distributed more than 9,000 care packs to healthcare staff and various non-profit organisations since the outbreak of Covid-19 here.