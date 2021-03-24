MPs have relayed community's views on the issue: Masagos

Malay/Muslim MPs relayed to the Cabinet views from their community on allowing nurses who would like to wear the tudung with their uniform to do so, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday.

The Government came to the view some time ago that Muslim nurses can be given more flexibility to wear the tudung, and is likely to change the current position, he said. But the issue is connected to other factors and has to be carefully considered, he added.

Ministers have been consulting the community and other stakeholders on how that might be done, he explained.

Mr Masagos, who is Minister for Social and Family Development, told Parliament earlier this month that he empathised with the views of nurses who wished to don the tudung as part of their uniform. But he also said then that this was a sensitive issue best discussed behind closed doors.

Yesterday, he said Malay/Muslim MPs have been speaking to many different groups for some time now. "These conversations are mostly held behind closed doors, and we discussed frankly the different trade-offs. Most understood why some give and take is needed as we live in a multi-religious country where the preservation of common secular spaces should be a priority," he said.

On the Government's shift, he said that when Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam spoke to religious leaders in a closed-door dialogue last August, "we wanted to assure Malay/Muslim leaders that the Government was taking their views seriously, and considering how we can make adjustments".

Mr Masagos added that his parliamentary speech was a reminder "that we must proceed on this issue in a measured and considered way".

"We will need a few more months to work out how to move ahead. The Government will announce the decision when the discussions are completed," he said.

Zakir Hussain