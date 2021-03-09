MP raises issue of fate of arts spaces like The Substation

The topic of arts spaces reared its head in Parliament yesterday, on the back of news that independent arts centre The Substation would close for good in July.

During the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's budget debate, Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) noted the "unease" felt by the community over arts organisations losing their spaces or autonomy over buildings they had long managed.

She cited as an example The Substation, which will not be able to return in its entirety to 45 Armenian Street after the National Arts Council (NAC) renovates the building.

In response, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling said: "Our arts spaces have grown over the years. NAC seeks to ensure that these are used optimally and efficiently; that we provide fair access and inclusive opportunities for as many as possible in the community - especially new groups and younger practitioners; and that these spaces are regularly updated and upgraded to remain relevant to prevailing needs."

Last week, The Substation board announced it will close the 30-year-old arts centre as it was not acceptable to share the space with other arts groups as NAC had offered.

Ms Lim pressed Ms Low on whether the Government agrees that there is value in arts centres being managed by artists, rather than all state-run.

Ms Low said NAC has "proactively engaged" The Substation since 2017. "Following the renovation... we hope that the place will continue to support the work of young and unproven practitioners and be a haven for collaboration in the arts and culture community."