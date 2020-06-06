Moving up to new role after 19 years as ops exec

Mr Chew Kok Poh had worked in ST Logistics as an operations executive in warehouse operations for close to 19 years.

He supported the operations manager on duty to manage day-to-day warehouse operations, planning for the daily operations flow and manpower deployment, and generating daily operations and inventory reports.

However, with the company's deployment of automated guided vehicles and a warehouse management system, a large portion of the warehouse operations processes became automated.

ST Logistics enrolled Mr Chew, 44, in Workforce Singapore's redeployment professional conversion programme for upskilling so he could transition to the new role as a logistics executive.

The programme entails six months of on-the-job training, which he started in March.

Mr Chew said he was not af-raid of learning something new, and saw it as part of his personal growth.

"It was, of course, challenging at the start when learning new technology," he said.

"But it gave me the right skills for my new job in ST Logistics, and for that I am grateful."

He said that it also benefits the company and customers as the processes are more efficient.

Mr Chew has also been mentored by senior staff in his company who had worked directly with the vendors to set up the new automated systems.

"I have picked up troubleshooting skills, which are essential when you have to manage and fix technical issues," he said.