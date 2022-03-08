From The Gallery: Moves to equalise opportunities, create multiple pathways to success

While Singapore's education system has won global praise, it faces two challenges: preparing Singaporeans for the future economy, and sustaining social mobility even as the well-off are better able to give their children a head start.

The announcements by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday, while not radically new, will go a long way towards addressing these issues. Together, they form a broader effort to systematically build in greater flexibility and porosity, so that students have multiple pathways in their education journey.