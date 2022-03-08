Parliament: Debate on ministries’ budgets: Education

From The Gallery: Moves to equalise opportunities, create multiple pathways to success

Opinion Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

While Singapore's education system has won global praise, it faces two challenges: preparing Singaporeans for the future economy, and sustaining social mobility even as the well-off are better able to give their children a head start.

The announcements by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday, while not radically new, will go a long way towards addressing these issues. Together, they form a broader effort to systematically build in greater flexibility and porosity, so that students have multiple pathways in their education journey.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 08, 2022, with the headline From The Gallery: Moves to equalise opportunities, create multiple pathways to success. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top