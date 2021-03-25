Movement restrictions on migrant workers to be eased progressively

Plans to relax restrictions on the movements of migrant workers will be implemented progressively, when more of the workers have been vaccinated and infection rates remain under control, multi-ministry task force co-chair Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

The Education Minister was responding to questions raised at a media conference on why migrant workers were subject to stricter measures than the rest of the population and when they would be allowed to move about more freely.

A pilot scheme was announced last December to let migrant workers in some dormitories be in the community once a month, starting in the first quarter of this year.

This would, however, be subject to their compliance with rostered routine testing, the wearing of contact tracing devices and safe living measures.

The task force did not comment on the timeframe of the pilot scheme's roll-out.

Even though the number of Covid-19 cases has fallen considerably among the migrant worker population, Mr Wong said that the "circumstances in the dormitories" are such that they remain places where a single case could spread to many other workers.

This is in spite of the safe management measures in place, along with efforts to reduce the density of workers living in the dormitories.

"It is not just the living environment but also the work environment where, in construction, for example, despite our best efforts of having different zones to avoid intermingling of workers, it is very hard to really make sure that there is that kind of segregation taking place all the time," Mr Wong said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had also said in a BBC broadcast on March 14 that it is too much of a risk to have migrant workers from dormitories mixing freely with the general population, as Covid-19 is still circulating in Singapore.

Mr Wong said that because of this, the Government is taking a very cautious approach on this front, though the measures will be progressively eased when the time comes.

There have been four new Covid-19 cases in the migrant worker dormitories this year, with the latest on Feb 28.

Mr Wong also noted that some measures have already been relaxed, with workers allowed to spend more time at recreational centres that have been purpose-built for them.

The Ministry of Health announced on March 8 that vaccination had begun for 10,000 residents of the country's five largest dormitories, and that the vaccines would be progressively made available to all migrant workers here.

Workers who have been fully vaccinated will be tested every 28 days instead of every 14 days under the current guidelines.